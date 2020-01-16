"House of the Dragon", prequel to "Game of Thrones", will be released in 2022

Share it:

Los Angeles (USA), Jan. 15 (EFE) .- HBO has already set a premiere date for the prequel to the hit "Game of Thrones," which will arrive in 2022 with the title "House of the Dragon," according to HBO programming chief Casey Bloys advanced during an event in which the channel presented its news.

Several specialized media indicated that 2022 is the year that the person in charge set as a horizon for this new fiction to reach the screens, although he could not specify more details.

The team is meeting designing the story right now. I guess we'll see her on the air during 2022, "Bloys told Variety magazine.

The director's prediction was repeated again in another interview with the Deadline publication, in which he explained that his "guess" is that the format is released throughout that year.

"House of the Dragon" will be the first "spin-off" series of "Game of Thrones" and will focus on the history of the Targaryen House, some 300 years before the original story.

This new production has been created by George R.R. Martin, the author of the epic fantasy novels on which "Game of Thrones" is based, and by Ryan Condal, whose curriculum includes the "Colony" series.

A few months ago, HBO canceled its plans for another series derived from "Game of Thrones" that Naomi Watts was going to star in and that did not convince those responsible for the chain after filming its first episode (known in the industry as a pilot, which serves to offer a previous impression before deciding if a hypothetical series goes ahead).

In the case of "House of the Dragon", the channel decided to give green light to the series directly and skipping the pilot phase.

Pilots: sometimes they go well and sometimes not. And I would say that was the case here. There is nothing to point out and say it was the problem, "Bloys said in statements to Variety.

"House of the Dragon" is one of the four "spin-offs" of "Game of Thrones" that are still in process on HBO, although the others are on hold indefinitely or temporarily because the director himself made it clear that the prequel confirmed is the "number one priority".