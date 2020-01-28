House of the Dragon Prequel GoT News Cast Trailer

Share it:

‘Game of Thrones’He came to stay in memory of all of us forever. Because although its broadcast after eight seasons ended a few months ago, this series of HBO It is still the center of many conversations (and news). It was obvious that before such a success the platform of streaming He was not going to miss the opportunity of his golden egg hen seeking to extend profitability to the fullest. As it did? Preparing aftermath.

At one point he proposed two titles. The first was set about 5,000 years before years before the events seen in the mother series, in the call "Age of the heroes”, At which time the men faced the fearsome white walkers for the first time. He began his casting process in style, confirming Naomi watts as one of its protagonists, but after filming its pilot episode it was announced that it was canceled. The other title entitled 'House of the Dragon' did not suffer the same bad luck and will lead us to reign of Targaryen primal and who sign George R.R. Martin Y Ryan J. Condal.

What do we know about 'House of the Dragon'? Where will this prequel take place? And for when its premiere? Who will form the cast? Will we see any familiar face?

Little by little we will complete all these fields as the information is received. For now, this is all we know.

'House of the Dragon' release date

At the moment we can only talk about large stretches of dates, because HBO has only advanced that 'House of the Dragon' is scheduled to arrive on the platform in 2022.

What is 'House of the Dragon' about?



Yes it has been confirmed since this prequel will be developed 300 years before the events seen in the series and will follow from beginning to end of the Targaryen House, one of the most symbolic of houses despite having had practically a single live component during most of the GoT broadcast: Daenerys.

Since this new project is based on 'Fire and Blood', the book by George R. R. Martin focused on the history of the Targaryen, we know that 'House of the dragon' will cover from the first of this royal house that had its dragon, Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and that could reach the civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, which almost destroys its dynasty.