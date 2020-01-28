Entertainment

House of the Dragon Prequel GoT News Cast Trailer

January 28, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Game of Thrones’He came to stay in memory of all of us forever. Because although its broadcast after eight seasons ended a few months ago, this series of HBO It is still the center of many conversations (and news). It was obvious that before such a success the platform of streaming He was not going to miss the opportunity of his golden egg hen seeking to extend profitability to the fullest. As it did? Preparing aftermath.

At one point he proposed two titles. The first was set about 5,000 years before years before the events seen in the mother series, in the call "Age of the heroes”, At which time the men faced the fearsome white walkers for the first time. He began his casting process in style, confirming Naomi watts as one of its protagonists, but after filming its pilot episode it was announced that it was canceled. The other title entitled 'House of the Dragon' did not suffer the same bad luck and will lead us to reign of Targaryen primal and who sign George R.R. Martin Y Ryan J. Condal.

What do we know about 'House of the Dragon'? Where will this prequel take place? And for when its premiere? Who will form the cast? Will we see any familiar face?

Little by little we will complete all these fields as the information is received. For now, this is all we know.

'House of the Dragon' release date

At the moment we can only talk about large stretches of dates, because HBO has only advanced that 'House of the Dragon' is scheduled to arrive on the platform in 2022.

What is 'House of the Dragon' about?

Yes it has been confirmed since this prequel will be developed 300 years before the events seen in the series and will follow from beginning to end of the Targaryen House, one of the most symbolic of houses despite having had practically a single live component during most of the GoT broadcast: Daenerys.

Since this new project is based on 'Fire and Blood', the book by George R. R. Martin focused on the history of the Targaryen, we know that 'House of the dragon' will cover from the first of this royal house that had its dragon, Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and that could reach the civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, which almost destroys its dynasty.

imageHBO

Moreover, we can confirm who will be the three main characters in this series. As we were smelling, 'House of the Dragon' will show us Aegon the Conqueror, and will do so by sharing prominence with his two sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys. And of course, his dragons. Recently, the descriptions for the casting of the three leading roles that the team is already starting to search have been leaked. And this is what they say:

READ:  Vanessa Hudgens confesses how she experienced her traumatic filtering of intimate photos as a teenager

– Aegon Targaryen: Caucasian man. Married with his two sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys. Retired, calm, pious. Hard with those who challenge it. Ride the dragon Balerion.

– Visenya Targaryen: Caucasian woman. The elder sister and wife of King Aegon Targaryen. A voluptuous, severe, serious and unforgettable woman. Ride the dragon Vhagar.

– Rhaenys Targaryen: Caucasian woman. The little sister of King Aegon Targaryen. With a good heart, elegant, curious, impulsive and with a tendency to fantasy, with a mischievous appearance. Ride the dragon Meraxes.

What do all these characters have in common? They all starred in the War of the Conquest of Westeros, So id warming up engines for a new fire battle. Well, it is clear that we are going to see a few incests, because both sisters married the same …

'House of the Dragon': The team

Initially it was confirmed that George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal they would be in charge of script of this new series that will have a total of 10 episodes in its first season (for the moment the only one confirmed). However, Martin warned a few months ago that he may be left out of the project because he first wants to finish his new book, 'Winds of Winter'. If you finish it on time, we'll see your signature in the script. Yes No No.

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed multiple episodes of the series, including 'The Battle of the Bastards', is in charge of directing the pilot and will act as co-showrunner next to Condal.

'House of the Dragon': Cast

Although production is going to start soon, it is still unknown who will be the actors and actresses that make up this new series. Surely all of them are new faces, because the story goes back to periods in which none of the protagonists of 'Game of Thrones' were born. But something is certain, they are blond.

'House of the Dragon': Trailer

Calculating that the series arrives for 2022 as it has been said, at least one year remains to be able to see a trailer of this new prequel, but it is possible that at some point along 2021 a first teaser will arrive. We'll be alert.

'House of the Dragon': Images

We still don't have any images, but when filming starts we will update for sure;)

At the moment we leave you the only promotional image that HBO has yielded:

imageHBO

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.