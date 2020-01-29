House Of The Dragon Begins Casting

Share it:

Little by little the new adventure of the universe 'Game of Thrones' takes shape, the prequel that has been dubbed 'House of the Dragon' and that will transport us to the beginning of the dynasty Targaryen. Based on the book of George R.R. Martin, 'Fire & Blood', this new series will take place 300 years before the moments presented to us by 'Game of Thrones' and most likely we will meet Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, to continue until the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, which almost destroys its dynasty.

Although its release date is unknown, HBO has taken another step in this promising story written by Ryan Condal and directed by Miguel Sapochnik opening the casting to find those who will give life to their protagonists, as collected Knight Edge Media

The really important thing at this point where it is unknown which faces will be chosen, is that the main characters of the prequel have been confirmed. And yes, we will see Aegon The Conqueror and his two sisters Visenya and Rhaenys as the protagonists of the story. And of course, his dragons.

These are the descriptions that the medium gathers:

– Aegon Targaryen: Caucasian man. Married with his two sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys. Retired, calm, pious. Hard with those who challenge it. Ride the dragon Balerion.

– Visenya Targaryen: Caucasian woman. The elder sister and wife of King Aegon Targaryen. A voluptuous, severe, serious and unforgettable woman. Ride the dragon Vhagar.

– Rhaenys Targaryen: Caucasian woman. The little sister of King Aegon Targaryen. With a good heart, elegant, curious, impulsive and with a tendency to fantasy, with a mischievous appearance. Ride the dragon Meraxes.

What do all these characters have in common? They all starred in the War of the Conquest of Westeros, So id warming up engines for a new fire battle. Well, it is clear that we are going to see a few incests, because both sisters married the same …

We will continue to inform.