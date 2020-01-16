'House of the dragon' already has a release date: the 'Game of Thrones' spin-off will arrive in HBO in 2022

Share it:

Who does not think of the Iron Throne if he hears the word West? This word to refer to the West has passed history forever, I fear. Why 'Game of Thrones’He came to stay. Although it has finished its broadcast after eight seasons Your story will go on forever. And not only in our memory, but in a new series spin-off which we had been talking about for a long time: 'The Dragon House'.

This is the title that passed the HBO filter – unlike the series that Naomi Watts was going to star in – and that has just made public the date in which it will reach the platform. When it will be? Not immediately, we are sorry. As Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, has stated, This prequel will be released in 2022, although he has also warned that it is still Soon to be more concrete.

Promotional poster of the series. HBO

But at least something is something. Saying the premiere date is the confirmation end we needed. And then, what is 'The House of the Dragon' about? As the name implies, we will travel to the Targaryen house, but not to those we already know, but to the first kings.

This new project is based on 'Fire and Blood', the book in which Martin tells the beginning of the history of this House, beginning with Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and continuing with the rest of the generations of Targaryens who fought to maintain the throne, until the civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, which almost destroyed their dynasty.

George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal they were going to write the script of these new series; However, it is not confirmed that the writer of the books will finally accept the position. A few months ago he warned that he would only sign the scripts if he had finished writing 'Winter Winds'. We will see. What we do know is that the series will have a total of 10 episodes in its first season (for the moment the only one confirmed). Miguel Sapochnik, who directed multiple episodes of the series, including 'The Battle of the Bastards', is in charge of directing the pilot and will act as co-showrunner next to Condal.