House GOP Blocks Ethics Report on Trump’s AG Pick Amid Senate Demands

In a dramatic development on Capitol Hill, House Republicans have voted to withhold releasing a critical Ethics Committee report concerning Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial pick for Attorney General. This decision has sparked tensions between the House and Senate, potentially setting up a constitutional clash.

Key Developments

Republicans on the House Ethics Committee blocked the release of findings from a years-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use against the former Florida Representative. The move came despite growing pressure from both Republican and Democratic senators who seek to review the report as part of their vetting process.

Committee Chair Michael Guest defended the decision, stating the report “wasn’t yet finished.” However, Representative Susan Wild, the leading Democrat on the panel, revealed that the vote split strictly along party lines, with all five Republicans voting against release and all Democrats voting in favor.

Senate Response

Several vital senators have voiced their concerns:

Senator John Cornyn of Texas warned Gaetz directly: “There are not going to be any secrets here. Everything’s eventually going to come out.”

Multiple senators from both parties have demanded access to the report before confirmation hearings begin.

Some Republican lawmakers suggest the Senate Judiciary Committee might subpoena the House committee if necessary.

Investigation Background

The Ethics Committee has been looking into serious allegations against Gaetz since spring 2021, including:

Sexual misconduct claims

Illicit drug use

Misuse of state identification records

Campaign fund violations

Improper sharing of images on the House floor

The panel’s work involved:

Interviews with over 12 witnesses

25 subpoenas issued

Thousands of documents reviewed

House Leadership Stance

Speaker Mike Johnson has opposed releasing the findings, arguing it would break protocol to release a report about a former member. Johnson privately urged Committee Chair Guest to keep the findings under wraps.

Democratic Response

House Democrats are fighting back:

Representatives Sean Casten and Steve Cohen have moved to force a total House vote on releasing the report

The vote must occur within two legislative days

Democrats stress they opposed the decision to withhold the report

What’s Next

The Ethics Committee will meet again on December 5 to discuss the matter further. Meanwhile, Gaetz, accompanied by Vice President-elect JD Vance, continues meeting with senators to shore up support for his confirmation.

The controversy highlights the growing tension between congressional oversight responsibilities and political considerations in the confirmation process for high-level cabinet positions.