Hotel Barcelona by Suda51 and Swery65 will be released in 2021?

Suda51 has posted a Twitter post revealing the possible launch window of Hotel Barcelona, new project developed in collaboration with Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro and published by Devolver Digital.

Hotel Barcelona to be released in 2020? Suda is not so convinced and in a second Tweet (later shared by Devolver Digital) shows the date 2021 written in ASCII characters and broken only by the words "Hotel Barcelona"As mentioned, the message was republished on Twitter by Devolver Digital and this would help to confirm next year as the game's launch window.

Hotel Barcelona will be a horror game for platforms not yet announced conceived by the minds of Suda51 and Swery65: the two worked together on a canceled game for PlayStation VR and after this experience they decided to continue to join forces to develop a new project.

Hotel Barcelona announced last October it is still shrouded in mystery and to date we have not seen screenshots or videos of the project, 2020 could be the year of the full reveal pending the hypothetical launch expected in 2021 presumably on PC and current and next generation platforms such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.