Hot Toys presents an imposing figure inspired by the PS4 Spider-Man

One of the latest Hot Toys figures recreates the Iron Spider Armor of Marvel's Spider-Man, the video game of Insomniac Games for PS4, and it does so with the usual level of detail of the manufacturer.

In the following gallery you can check some of the positions in which you can configure the articulable figure and the level of detail that has this version in gold and red of the Iron Suit that Tony Stark gives Peter Parker in the UCM.

The figure includes several pieces to personalize the character. There are interchangeable hands and different configurations for the spider web. It is certainly a high-level collector's item for any lover of the Marvel character.

One of the peculiarities of Marvel's Spider-Man is the complete collection of alternative costumes, including some house brands and other comics, series, movies and several stories featuring the arachnid. It is something we hope to see enhanced in a sequel that will undoubtedly end up reaching PS5.