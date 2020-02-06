Hot Toys presents a figure of Thanos facing his final in Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

The last action figure presented by Hot toys In collaboration with Marvel Studios and Disney, it will allow us to have a Thanos at home very close to their final destination in Avengers: Endgame.

If you know this manufacturer you will know that the level of detail of all his figures is extraordinary and that new piece is no exception at all. Every faction of the Crazy Titan's face can be seen in this recreation and also every one of the wounds that The Avengers have managed to do in the memorable final match.

And the level of detail is not limited to the character model, also the accessories have been thought to the millimeter. The figure includes the Infinity Gauntlet manufactured by Tony Stark but if you look it does not contain the Infinity Gems, because at that time Iron Man himself had removed them from the glove.

At the moment we do not have a definitive price and neither a date of sale for this impressive figure of one of the most notable characters of the entire UCM and possibly also the best villain we have seen in the Marvel Studios superhero cinema.

This is not the first work that Hot Toys dedicates to Thanos and we saw in the past this other quite incredible recreation too. In the same way we have previously brought you figures with the same level of detail of characters such as Venompool and Spider-Man himself.

Details on the new figure of Thanos can be found on the official Hot Toys page, where it is estimated that they will be ready to start sending the final versions between the first and second quarter of 2021. Perhaps by then you have forgotten this villain and you are thinking about the new challenges that will come to UCM with films such as Viuda Negra and Los Eternos, both with a premiere scheduled for this 2020.