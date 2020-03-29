Hosts of "Netas Divinas" continue with the program from home

Share it:

The hosts of the "Divine Net" program; Consuelo Duval, Natalia Téllez, Paola Rojas, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Daniela Magún, follow their quarantine to the letter and transmit the program from their respective homes.

Due to the health contingency experienced in Mexico in recent weeks, the program had to be carried out from each of the drivers' houses to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

During the broadcast, Paola, Daniela and Jacky, detailed that they are in isolation and help their children daily to do all the school tasks.









On the other hand, Natalia and Jacqueline mentioned that they are frustrated that the pandemic started in Mexico while they were on the recordings of some movies, but they had to be canceled.

This is not the only program that has had to broadcast from home, the popular entertainment program "Ventaneando" had to take preventive measures to avoid the increase in the number of infections by the virus and decided that its drivers work from home.

Pati Chapoy and Pedrito Sola, surprised their audience by not attending the program forum and deciding to participate from the comfort of their different homes.









On the other hand, the Hoy program, on Televisa, continues in its usual broadcasts, where recently Galilea Montijo denied being infected with the virus and that they are taking the appropriate measures, as they follow the protocols established by the company to the letter. information from the World Health Organization.

Gali highlighted that both she and each of her coworkers currently have a great commitment; taking care of each other to avoid getting infected with the virus that currently torments the world.