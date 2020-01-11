Horror! Marc Anthony's yacht explodes; it was worth 7 million dollars

Marc Anthony lost a luxurious yacht, valued at seven million pesosdue to a mysterious fire in the bay of Miami, which happened this Thursday.

According to firefighters and the local press, the fire was controlled in two hours and there are no injuries, however, The boat was destroyed by the flames.

MARC ANTHONY LOSES ONE OF HIS YACHTS! The singer's 120-foot yacht #MarcAnthony It caught fire on Wednesday (18.12.2019) in the marina located at the west end of Watson Island. pic.twitter.com/Sk4Yb0ino6 – @ esata123_ TEDY AND LUKY 🐶🦄💻 🐾💛👻🌊💙👽💋💚 (@ esata123_) December 19, 2019

The ship, which had a dimension of 36.5 meters in length, was overturned and partially sunk in the bay. It is not yet known what was the origin of the fire that consumed the yacht.

In several images you can see the ship, called Andiamo, engulfed in flames, which did not reach the other ships.

TMZ confirmed that Andiamo It belonged to the singer and the information was confirmed by the publicist of the interpreter of "Living my life".

Similarly, the yacht had five cabins and can accommodate up to 12 people; apart from a barbecue, satellite television and jacuzzi.

The portal also stated that Andiamo was for salebut it was still owned by Marc Anthony.

The luxurious 7 million dollar yacht of Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night in Miami Bay, firefighters and local press reported Thursday. #informing pic.twitter.com/CwuBTxoo62 – Reporting (@ Reporting RD7) December 19, 2019

With information from Who

