Horror, from cinema to video game: Nintendo announces a new Indie Summit

Within First Playable, the event dedicated to the growth of Italian video game companies organized by IIDEA and Toscana Film Commission, a new appointment dedicated to independent realities that develop on Nintendo Switch. Guests of the new edition, three Italian excellences who have made the horror genre their cornerstone.

Among the genres of the independent video game scene in Italy, one in particular has succeeded in establishing itself on national territory and beyond in recent years, receiving numerous awards and positive feedback. Italian horror in video games, thanks to titles with psychological patterns and capable of involving gamers with a mixture of attraction and fear, seems to carry on a tradition born in the second half of the fifties with cinema and masters of the genre such as Dario Argento, Mario Bava or Lucio Fulci.

Italians love mystery and the unknown, both when it comes to seventh art, and when it comes to entering the digital shoes of a virtual avatar and experiencing a frightening and distressing adventure firsthand. And precisely following this trend, Nintendo, in collaboration with IIDEA, the Association representing the video game industry in Italy, organizes a new edition of Nintendo Indie Summit, the series of events and round tables dedicated to independent games developed for the Nintendo Switch console.

The guest studios of the new appointment, completely digital, are Stormind Games is Darril Arts, LKA is GhostShark Games. 100% Italian reality authors of successful games such as Remothered Tormented Fathers, survival horror winner of numerous awards including Best Italian Game at the Italian Video Game Awards 2019 and Best Animation at the Oniros Film Awards 2019, The Town of Light, acclaimed psychological thriller with a plot based on facts that really happened in the ex-madhouse of Volterra and winner of the Excellence in Story and Storytelling award at the Game Development Awards 2014, and Still There, a graphic adventure with sci-fi tones set in the oblivion of Deep Space.

The new edition of the Indie Summit is part of the first day of First Playable 2020, the main international B2B event in Italy dedicated to the video game business that takes place from 15 to 16 July. Organized by IIDEA and Toscana Film Commission, with the support of MeetToMatch, technical partner of the event, First Playable 2020 connects 50 international publishers with over 70 Italian development studios, with the aim of giving visibility to Made in Italy products and growing the national video game industry.

Three years after the release of Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo home console library is gradually growing, so much so that it has surpassed the milestone of over 2000 titles, and this also thanks to independent development companies, increasingly synonymous with quality. In the framework of First Playable, which has among its primary objectives the growth of Italian companies, Nintendo is in the front row to support local development studios providing, with the Indie Summits, a great possibility of visibility to the media and the public for the developers, so that they can continue to grow and evolve.