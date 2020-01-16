Horizon: Zero Dawn would arrive on PC this year

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Guerrilla Games and Sony PlayStation would plan to launch Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC this year. Technically you can play via streaming since its inclusion in PlayStation Now last December, but we are talking about a complete launch on computers.

The information is released by Jason Schreier, editor of Kotaku and one of the personalities of the international press that has made more leaks public and have subsequently published. According to its sources, three different with access to the plans of Sony PlayStation for this 2020, the brand has thought that this is a first movement to adopt a strategy similar to that of Xbox, whose first party is also launched – and simultaneously – on PC with cross-buy.

The port could be relatively simple to carry out if we consider that the Decima Engine graphics engine seems to be ready for it. The tool with which Death Stranding has also been developed will allow the Kojima video game to go on sale on PC in the summer of this year.

This movement would set a precedent, as works such as Death Stranding were always considered temporary exclusives (or console exclusive at least) and cases such as Detroit, Heavy Rain and other Quantic Dream titles only came out of the PlayStation ecosystem when the French studio became independent. and regained his rights. To end up dating, it would be the first game in the history of Sony Interactive Studios (understood to be funded by the Japanese firm and developed by one of its first-party studios) to exit a PlayStation platform.

The Guerrilla Games video game was one of the best of the year 2017 in which it was put on sale and without doubt one of the new IPs that have done better during this generation that is nearing its end. A sequel seems to be already under development, as extracted from job offers a few months ago. What is certain is that we will have continuation in the form of an official comic, which will be released shortly.