Horizon: Zero Dawn will have a comic as a sequel in 2020

Next year Aloy's story will continue in Horizon Zero Dawn, the new comic announced by Titan Comics with the official license of the video game created by Guerrilla Games exclusively for PS4.

While we wait for the expected sequel to the action game that caused a sensation in 2017 to become official, we can enjoy new adventures of these warriors capable of mastering the mechanical beasts that populate a world born of an apocalypse that almost ends the human race.

The number 0 of the series will be free for everyone. In the synopsis we are told that the protagonist of this story will be Talanah, a member of the Hunters Lodge that we already met in the game. Aloy has disappeared and her friend will embark on a journey to find her while facing a mysterious threat that has emerged from nowhere bringing with her new hostile mechanical creatures.

Titan Comics also announced Blade Runner 2019, a unique volume that serves as the third plot arc of this bestselling comic series.