Horizon Zero Dawn: The latest update on PC reduces crashes and improves performance

Over the past few hours, a new update has arrived for the PC edition of Horizon Zero Dawn, which continues to present some optimization problems despite the numerous patches published on Steam and Epic Games Store since the days immediately following the release.

With the latest of these updates the game has reached the version 1.04 and it should burden the graphics card less than the processor, allowing PCs to better manage the title and boost performance. According to what is stated on the official website, by installing the patch you could have improvements on the fluidity side from 1 to 10%. The fluidity of the game during the video clips and the conversations it should have undergone some tweaks, allowing the game to be more enjoyable in these situations. The update not only improves performance but also reduces the number of crash caused by game bugs and hardware issues.

Also in this case they continue to exist known issues which Guerrilla Games is still working on and which will only be corrected later with a further patch. Among these problems we find the management of the protagonist’s hair at specific framerates, poor management of HDR and the anisotropic filter and incompatibility with some combinations of GPU and CPU.

Waiting for a new patch, we remind you that on our pages you will find the guide with useful tips to start Horizon Zero Dawn on PC.