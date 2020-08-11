Horizon Zero Dawn, PC: where to find all the metal flowers

Share it:

Among the various collectibles that you can find and collect in Horizon: Zero Dawn there is a particularly mysterious category, that of the so-called Metal Flowers. Follow us in this guide to find out where you can find all the flowers that make up the set.

These strange metal objects with a technological aspect, which are always surrounded by a series of flowers arranged in the shape of a triangle, have begun to intrigue and make players suspicious from the very first times they were spotted inside the world explored by Aloy, and are still the subject of various hypotheses and speculations. Here's where to find them all, so you can complete the set six and resell it to merchants; to facilitate the task, once you have reached the indicated areas you can activate the Concentration mode and try to locate the purple icons, which indicate the collectibles:

Near the Ruins dungeon : go back to the beginning of the dungeon, and explore the area you will find on your left: you will see the Metal Flower near a series of stalactites and stalagmites.

: go back to the beginning of the dungeon, and explore the area you will find on your left: you will see the Metal Flower near a series of stalactites and stalagmites. Near the ruins of the Bunker : enter the Bunker, head left and check in an area near the room where the Ancient Armory ; you will find this Metal Flower here.

: enter the Bunker, head left and check in an area near the room where the ; you will find this Metal Flower here. Near Lonely Light : Check under the bridge on the river bank to find the third Metal Flower.

: Check under the bridge on the river bank to find the third Metal Flower. Near Sun's Climb : the mission Honor of the Fallen will take you to this place: look for a wall that can be climbed, and climb to its top. Once at the top, you will find the Metal Flower you are looking for.

: the mission will take you to this place: look for a wall that can be climbed, and climb to its top. Once at the top, you will find the Metal Flower you are looking for. South of Summer : on the top of a platform.

: on the top of a platform. Southwest of Dimmed Bones: follow the road that leads to the ruins and go south

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to find all the Ancient Containers. Before starting the game, however, we recommend that you read our tips for new players, on open world, hunting and upgrades.