Horizon Zero Dawn PC: Wave of negative reviews on Steam due to technical issues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the almost perfect launch of Death Stranding on PC, there were few who had doubts about the performance of the Tenth Engine on a platform other than PlayStation 4 but the recent Horizon Zero Dawn proved that this is not the case. A few hours after its launch on Steam, the title Guerrilla it has already garnered a fair number of negative votes.

Taking a quick look at user ratings, you can see that many report technical problems of some importance, which sometimes even prevent you from starting the game. In other cases, there are known problems such as stuttering, framerate drops and other annoyances that affect the experience of PC players in a more or less sensitive way. The same development team, shortly before the game's debut on Steam, has published a message listing the main issues still being resolved and which should be fixed shortly with an update.

Unfortunately we do not know any details on the timing of publication of the corrective patch and it cannot be excluded that it may take several days before the situation can improve for those who are experiencing this kind of problems.

We remind you that on our pages you will find the review of the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn by Francesco Fossetti, which had reported some technical problems as well as a certain lack of graphics settings.