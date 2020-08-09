Horizon Zero Dawn: PC version controls guide

Share it:

The arrival of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC it brings with it not only a graphic and technical improvement, but also and above all the possibility of playing the Guerrilla title via mouse and keyboard, one of the greatest strengths of the PC version: we see in this guide the complete checklist.

If from a technical point of view the port does not seem to be particularly brilliant, manifesting a certain lack of selectable graphic settings, as well as a series of problems that have prompted Steam players to flood the game with negative reviews, the management of the mapping of commands. it is one of the most solid in recent years. Here is the complete scheme of controls:

At stake

Movement – W, A, S, D

– W, A, S, D Move Camera – move the mouse

– move the mouse Walk / Run – Caps LOCK

– Caps LOCK Shooting – Left shift

– Left shift Slips / Chinati – C.

– C. Salta – Space bar

– Space bar Dodge Rolling / Slow Machine – Left Ctrl

– Left Ctrl Interact / Quick Save – IS

– IS Enable / Disable Focus – V

– V Use Medicine Bag – Q

– Q Use Tool / Trap – F

– F Swipe Tools on the left – Z

– Z Scroll Tools to the right – X

– X Show UI and Goals – hold H

– hold H Manual Save – G.

In combat

Equip Weapon Quickly – 1,2,3,4

– 1,2,3,4 Light Shot – Left Mouse Button

– Left Mouse Button Powerful Shot – Left Shift + Left Mouse Button

– Left Shift + Left Mouse Button Mira – hold Right Mouse Button

– hold Right Mouse Button Use Ranged Weapon (while aiming) – Left Mouse Button

– Left Mouse Button Reload (while aiming) – R

– R Concentration (while aiming) – Left shift

– Left shift Weapon wheel – hold Tab

– hold Tab Track Target (focus) – Left Mouse Button

Menu

Open Menu – Enter

– Enter Pause menu – Esc

– Esc Left page – Q

– Q Right page – IS

– IS All – IS

– IS Function Group 1: Slot Modifications / Mark as to Sell – R

– R Function Group 2: Highlight Multiple Track / Dismantle – G.

– G. Function group 3: Get / Select – F

– F Skills – K

– K Inventory – I.

– I. Creation – OR

– OR Map – M

– M Missions – J

– J Notebook – No.

We remind you that on ours you can also find the guide for new players, with advice on open world, hunting and upgrades.