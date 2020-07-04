Horizon Zero Dawn PC: the wonders of graphics in new ingame images

Share it:

With the announcement of the release date of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, the authors of Guerrilla Games ideally reprojects us among the post-apocalyptic lands of the open-world blockbuster with new images that testify to the graphic evolution of the adventure of Aloy.

In this new version, the sci-fi epic of the Dutch gods subsidiary PlayStation Studios is proposed in his Complete Edition which includes both the base title and all additional content, including expanding The Frozen Wilds.

As for the new graphics, on PC you will have access to support for Ultra Wide format and many options for customizing the experience to be lived in the shoes of Aloy, in addition to unlocking the framerate, dynamic foliage, more defined textures and more advanced lighting and particle effects. In this regard, here you will find the card with the PC requirements of Horizon Zero Dawn.

In addition to the shots that await you in the gallery, at the bottom of the news you will find Guerrilla's tweet with new images at native resolution. If you are interested, on these pages you can also retrieve this insight on the Tenth Engine and the graphics of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 with the latest video made by the team of Digital Foundry.