Horizon Zero Dawn PC: system requirements and graphic settings, there is also the FOV!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a new trailer, Guerrilla Games has finally unveiled the release date of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC, which fortunately is not very far away. Players will also be able to play Aloy on Personal Computers later this summer, more precisely starting August 7th.

The trailer also accounted for a showcase of technical features exclusive of the PC version, which seem to be quite numerous and perfectly capable of satisfying the palates of all gamers (and their respective gaming machines). On PC Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will benefit from support for Ultra-Wide monitors, it will have framerate unlocked complete with settable limiter up to 120fpsdynamic vegetation, enhanced reflections and a wide range of display options ranging from changing the resolution to V-Sync, passing through the Refresh Rate, HDR Rendering and even the field of view (FOV) regulator, whose presence had been denied in early March. The developers believed that it could have distorted the visual experience, but it is clear that they have changed their mind.

There is also a wide selection of graphic settings (Texture, model quality, Anisotropic Filter, Shadows, Ambient Occlusion, Motion Blur and more), which the less skilled can adjust more easily thanks to the different presets available. A wide range of settings close the picture customization of controls pad and mouse / keyboard pairing and a very useful sBenchmark tool in which to test your configuration with the chosen graphic settings. You will also find the system requirements below:

Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected]

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 100 GB of available space

Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or Ryzen 5 [email protected].5GHz

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 100 GB of available space

Is your PC ready? Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will be launched on August 7 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store at the price of 49.99 euros. As the name implies, it will also include The Frozen Wilds expansion.