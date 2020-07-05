Horizon Zero Dawn PC, Sony has raised the price in many countries: why?

Share it:

On the occasion of the announcement of the release date of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PC, Sony has also started the pre-orders on Steam.

The Valve platform has always opted for regional prices: this means that the same game is sold at different prices in the various countries based on the current economic conditions. For this reason, when pre-orders were opened in Argentina, local players found Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition a 539 pesos, just under 7 euros, in line with their expectations. Later in the night, however, Sony stepped in to make a correction, increasing the price of the game to 2100 pesos, or more than 26 euros. A cost almost quadrupled, which makes the title much less accessible for the pockets of Argentine players. The same thing also happened in other states: in Russia it went from 1099 rubles to 2800 rubles, in Brazil from 94 real to 200 real, in China from 138 yuan to 198 yuan.

How did this happen? The company has not issued a statement, therefore it is not possible to know for sure. Many users are however blaming players from other states than that they circumvent the system using VPNs to buy the title at lower prices. Not everyone, however, seems to agree with this hypothesis, since this practice is not easy to implement (you need a credit card registered in the country from which you are trying to buy) and, above all, it is severely punished by Valve with the account closure. It is not excluded that someone may have done it, but the numbers may not be very significant. For this, others believe it was a mistake by Sony. Realizing too low prices, she may have decided to correct the shot. Lucky those who managed to purchase the game before the change! For the record, the prices have not yet been increased on the Epic Games Store, but it could only be a matter of time.

Before saying goodbye, we specify that nothing has changed with us, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is still bookable for 49.99 euros. The release is scheduled for August 7. Have you already looked at the minimum and recommended system requirements?