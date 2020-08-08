Horizon Zero Dawn PC: open world, hunting and upgrades, the guide for new players

Share it:

With the arrival of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC, even Steam players can finally get their hands on Guerrilla's blockbuster, and enjoy its vast open world. In this guide, let's see some tips to make the most of the adventure, avoiding frustrations and dead moments.

Before starting with the actual tips, it should be noted that Horizon Zero Dawn is a title that is not based on frantic clashes and at gunpoint, where firepower is all that matters. On the contrary, in most of the fights, both against machines and against human enemies, you will find yourself in heavy numerical and means inferiority. To be able to survive you will have to study the battlefield before starting the fight, prepare traps, create approach strategies and act silently, in order to rebalance the power of your opponents in your favor.

Open World

Free Cashier – Each merchant in the game will provide you with a free supply chest, redeemable only once, containing some useful resources for crafting items and ammunition; you will find it in the section dedicated to supplies.

– Each merchant in the game will provide you with a free supply chest, redeemable only once, containing some useful resources for crafting items and ammunition; you will find it in the section dedicated to supplies. Plan the Trip – the game allows you to keep track of only one mission and one manual marker at the same time: consequently, it is easy to realize that you have passed a point of interest on your path when it is too late. The advice is therefore to check the points of interest and missions that you intend to reach during the journey to the main objective, and take note of the landmarks on the map, such as forests, rivers or mountains. Also, check the map frequently along the way, to make sure you don't cross your destination.

– the game allows you to keep track of only one mission and one manual marker at the same time: consequently, it is easy to realize that you have passed a point of interest on your path when it is too late. The advice is therefore to check the points of interest and missions that you intend to reach during the journey to the main objective, and take note of the landmarks on the map, such as forests, rivers or mountains. Also, check the map frequently along the way, to make sure you don't cross your destination. Rest at the bonfires – remember to often use the fire rest function, which you will encounter quite frequently within the vast game map, as it allows you to save your progress. Bonfires also act as a quick travel checkpoint: you can jump between bonfires to save time by consuming a quick travel kit, which you will have to purchase from merchants or craft using resources obtained by hunting.

– remember to often use the fire rest function, which you will encounter quite frequently within the vast game map, as it allows you to save your progress. Bonfires also act as a quick travel checkpoint: you can jump between bonfires to save time by consuming a quick travel kit, which you will have to purchase from merchants or craft using resources obtained by hunting. Purchase the Unlimited Fast Travel Kit – after reaching the city of Meridian, you will meet some merchants who sell a kit to make an unlimited number of quick trips to the various bonfires of the game world. This item is particularly useful in the second half of the game, when you start using fast travel very frequently, as it will allow you to save money and resources, and you will never run out of kit.

Hunting and combat

Scan for Enemies – each opponent has strengths and weaknesses, is vulnerable in some specific areas of the body and suffers less damage from some elements and greater from others. Scanning enemies before a fight will allow you to develop an attack strategy aimed at maximizing the damage inflicted, hitting each of your opponents in the right place with an arrow, or a bomb, of the right element.

– each opponent has strengths and weaknesses, is vulnerable in some specific areas of the body and suffers less damage from some elements and greater from others. Scanning enemies before a fight will allow you to develop an attack strategy aimed at maximizing the damage inflicted, hitting each of your opponents in the right place with an arrow, or a bomb, of the right element. Frost – if a mechanical beast should be vulnerable to frost, or more generally if this element does not fall within its resistances, an always valid attack tactic is to stun and incapacitate it using ice ammunition, and then storm it with arrows and explosive and fire bombs. In this way you will block the opponent for a few seconds, and you will be able to inflict a large amount of damage: with this method it is possible to eliminate even the largest and most dangerous machines.

– if a mechanical beast should be vulnerable to frost, or more generally if this element does not fall within its resistances, an always valid attack tactic is to stun and incapacitate it using ice ammunition, and then storm it with arrows and explosive and fire bombs. In this way you will block the opponent for a few seconds, and you will be able to inflict a large amount of damage: with this method it is possible to eliminate even the largest and most dangerous machines. tear – The weapon and ammunition tear attribute is particularly important in the combat economy of Horizon Zero Dawn, as it is the statistic that defines the ability to detach parts from the body of the machines, leaving them exposed and vulnerable. One of the most useful ways to use rending arrows is to try to detach the weapons they carry on their backs from the bodies of the larger beasts: once they fall to the ground they will be available to be picked up and used by Aloy, giving her a huge advantage during the phase. combat thanks to their extraordinary firepower.

Upgrade

Multiple Arrows – learn as soon as possible the ability to shoot more than one arrow at the same time with your bows, as it will come in very handy especially against human enemies, who often do not die with a single shot even in the case of a headshot. Shooting a couple of arrows at once will allow you to get around this problem, and increase your chances of silent infiltration into outposts and camps.

– learn as soon as possible the ability to shoot more than one arrow at the same time with your bows, as it will come in very handy especially against human enemies, who often do not die with a single shot even in the case of a headshot. Shooting a couple of arrows at once will allow you to get around this problem, and increase your chances of silent infiltration into outposts and camps. Master of the Beasts – another skill that will come in very useful, especially after the first half of the main adventure, is that which allows you to call an allied car at any time, which can be ridden to speed up travel and can provide you with a little help during fights (they are beasts that don't deal a lot of damage to enemies, but they work as a useful diversion to allow you to better plan the action).

– another skill that will come in very useful, especially after the first half of the main adventure, is that which allows you to call an allied car at any time, which can be ridden to speed up travel and can provide you with a little help during fights (they are beasts that don't deal a lot of damage to enemies, but they work as a useful diversion to allow you to better plan the action). Trials of the Hunter – scattered around the game map you will find a total of 5 camps of hunters from different tribes, in each of which you can carry out a series of 3 hunting trials, which if completed provide you with medals; by collecting a total of 15 medals of each type, you will unlock a special weapon that outclasses any other weapon you can find for sale by merchants.

– scattered around the game map you will find a total of 5 camps of hunters from different tribes, in each of which you can carry out a series of 3 hunting trials, which if completed provide you with medals; by collecting a total of 15 medals of each type, you will unlock a special weapon that outclasses any other weapon you can find for sale by merchants. Visit the Calderoni – the Cauldrons are dungeons that combine platform phases with machine combat phases, and once completed they allow you to unlock some of the best skills in the game, and also allow you to discover a lot of information about the narrative background of Horizon Zero Dawn.

We remind you that on our pages you can find the review of the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn.