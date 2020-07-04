Horizon Zero Dawn PC: is arrival on Steam imminent?

Share it:

It looks like the arrival of Aloy on PC may occur earlier than expected. Indeed, according to some clues discovered by users in the Steam database, Horizon Zero Dawn could arrive on the Valve client in a few days.

Just in the last few hours, in fact, theEULA (End-User License Agreement). This practice usually takes place near the launch of a game on the platform, so we could witness a surprise launch of the title within a few days Guerrilla Games on PC. According to some users, the game is likely to come out in conjunction with the end of the Steam summer sales and it cannot be excluded that the release takes place not too many days after Death Stranding, another game that boasts the Tenth Engine and arriving just on July 14, 2020, or in just over a week.

Waiting to find out more information on the PC version of the game, we remind you that recently there has been rumors of the possibility of seeing Horizon Zero Dawn bundled with AMD Ryzen processors.

We remind you that just a few days ago the new Horizon Forbidden West was announced, the new chapter of the series arriving next year only on PlayStation 5.