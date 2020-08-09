Horizon Zero Dawn PC between known problems and Shader Cache: new details from Guerrilla

Share it:

A few hours after the release of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, Guerrilla Games provides users with a whole series of information on the known problems of the launch version and on the need to compile a cache of shaders.

With an update of the FAQ present on its official website, and a shared message on Steam, the Dutch software house recommends Aloy's emulators on PC of update drivers based on their GPU, reminding them that in the days immediately following the release of Zero Dawn on PC, gods will be available new optimized drivers for NVIDIA and AMD video cards.

As for the known issues, Guerrilla reports that it is working to resolve an error in the management of the settings as soon as possible anisotropic filter and i bugs which cause it stuttering or the crash application on certain hardware configurations. The European authors also specify that the animations of the game were designed for shoot at 30fps regardless of the framerate set: here too, the PlayStation Studios team is working to improve this aspect with a post-launch update.

Also from Guerrilla comes the confirmation of the need to compile shaders, an operation that will take place automatically when the game is first started and which should require you to give 10 to 15 minutes of time, with a space occupied on the hard disk close to 2GB. Once complete, the operation in question will not need to be repeated, except in the case of replacing a significant component of the hardware or updating the GPU drivers. In leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will already find our review of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC.