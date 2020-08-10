Horizon Zero Dawn PC: According to one programmer this would be a debug build

Share it:

It is certainly no secret that the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn, available on Steam since last Friday, is suffering from some technical problems that in some cases only annoy the players and in others prevent even playing. Someone has decided to investigate, revealing some very interesting details.

A programmer has in fact analyzed very carefully the game files and has published a series of technical comments and curiosities, among which we find a series of information that suggests that the one installed on the PCs of many players is nothing more than a debug build. It also seems that some choices made by the developers are an indication of little commitment towards this port. From the user's words it seems clear that he knows what he is talking about and it is therefore likely that his statements do not differ much from the reality of the facts.

In any case, it seems that Guerrilla is perfectly aware of the problems that afflict the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn and in the last few hours has confirmed that it is working to publish as quickly as possible a patch that can fix the most serious problems such as sudden crashes.

