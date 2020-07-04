Horizon Zero Dawn on PC: the new video gameplay sets the release date!

Share it:

After sending us in jujube broth with the reveal trailer of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5, the guys from Guerrilla Games pack a new gameplay video of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC to announce the official release date of the sci-fi blockbuster.

The PC transposition of the first post-apocalyptic adventure of Aloy will boast several graphic improvements compared to the original version on PlayStation 4, such as support for Ultra Wide format, more defined textures, more refined particle and lighting effects and the possibility of increasing the resolution and the framerate according to the capabilities of your PC gaming.

The title will also boast of the best reflections, a renewed menu that will offer many more options for the graphic customization of the experience to live in the role of Aloy, a refresh rate of the images on the screen unlocked (it will be possible go to 60fps and beyond) and scenarios characterized by a new one foliage that will react dynamically environmental stresses and the passage of the protagonist and the Cars.

The new game video of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC that you can admire at the beginning of the article officially fixes its release date at Friday 7 August 2020: those who want to buy the title at launch can do so both on the pages of Steam than on those of Epic Games Store.

While we are there, we advise you to read our in-depth analysis of the five best moments of Horizon Zero Dawn, waiting for the landing on PC and hoping to receive new information as soon as possible on the Forbidden West sequel confirmed on PS5 in 2021.