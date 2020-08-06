Horizon Zero Dawn on PC: the graphics of the blockbuster Guerrilla in a 4K 60fps video

Share it:

While waiting for it to take place on August 7 to witness the landing on Steam and Epic Store of the Sony GDR blockbuster, let's try to find out how Horizon Zero Dawn runs on PC with this 4K 60fps video created with the graphic settings of the High preset.

As suggested in the past few weeks by the PC version of Death Stranding, the Tenth Engine of the Dutch subsidiary of the PlayStation Studios manages to express itself to its maximum potential on a Windows ecosystem thanks to the scalability of the graphics engine and, of course, to the work done by Guerrilla in the multiple settings accessible in the pause menu.

The numerous graphic settings of Zero Dawn on PC For example, they allow you to enable dynamic resolution, activate the framerate limiter, change the HDR rendering for compatible monitors and customize the field of view or lighting (obviously including shadows). There are also options to change the level of detail of the textures, the depth of the anisotropic filter and the environmental occlusion, to then "check" everything through the useful benchmark tool integrated in the title.

For further information on the playful, graphic and narrative experience of the latest version of the open-world blockbuster of Guerrilla Games, we invite you to read our review of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC with all the considerations and judgments of Francesco Fossetti.