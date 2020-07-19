Horizon Zero Dawn on PC: Guerrilla shows the different graphic settings

Share it:

While there are really a few weeks to go before Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, Guerrilla Games makes a clip that highlights the numerous graphic settings of the new version of the Sony sci-fi blockbuster.

In addition to the The Frozen Wilds expansion and the entire package of additional content that characterized the post-launch period of Guerrilla's science fiction adventure on PS4, the Complete Edition of Horizon Zero Dawn will allow all fans of the genre to calibrate their gaming experience based on their needs and abilities PC gaming.

Within the menu of the graphic settings of Zero Dawn we will thus find the modules for selecting the resolution (complete with support for the Ultra Wide monitor), the framerate limiter, dynamic vegetation, HDR rendering for compatible monitors, the field of view and lighting (including shadow quality).

Parallel to these options there will also be the graphic settings for the level of detail of textures, models, anisotropic filter, ambient occlusion and motion blur, in addition to the customization of controls and useful benchmark tool.

For further information, on these pages you will find the list with the minimum and recommended requirements of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, but first we remind you that the new edition of Guerrilla's free roaming masterpiece is scheduled for launch for the August 7 on Steam and Epic Games Store.