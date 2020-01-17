Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, according to Jason Schreier will arrive in 2020

Share it:

For some time now, several corridor rumors have continued to emerge from sources about the possible arrival of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC. To confirm once again the imminent announcement of the game is the always well informed Jason Schreier.

The famous gaming journalist in fact claims on his official Twitter account that a well-informed source has recently made the tip in Kotaku. If so, the Guerrilla Games game currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4 will make its PC debut in the current year and it is therefore likely that the announcement may arrive shortly. According to Schreier's words, a similar move by Sony could lead to a sensitive one market change, as it would determine the possibility of arriving on PC for any present or future PlayStation exclusive. Who knows if sooner or later we will also see the arrival of The Last of Us, God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man on the platform preferred by an increasing number of users. In any case, these are statements to be made with pliers and which could represent yet another fake information that is spreading like wildfire.

We remind you that Horizon: Zero Dawn is moved by the Decima Engine, the exact same engine as Death Stranding, the first Kojima Productions project that will also arrive on PC during the summer of 2020.

Technically it should also be specified that PlayStation exclusives such as Horizon Zero Dawn ,. Uncharted 4 and God of War can already be played on PC through the use of the service PlayStation Now, whose monthly cost is 9.99 euros per month with the possibility of subscribing for an entire year at the advantageous price of 59.99 euros.