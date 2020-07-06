Horizon Zero Dawn: logo modified for PS5's Forbidden West

Share it:

Yesterday Guerrilla Games finally broke the silence and with a new trailer for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition has revealed the release date of the Aloy adventure on PC, which fortunately is not very far away.

The video has fulfilled the task of presenting all the exclusive technical features that will distinguish this new version of the game, from support for Ultra-Wide monitors to the framerate unlocked with selector up to 120fps, passing through dynamic vegetation, enhanced reflections and numerous options for the regulation of parameters such as the FOV.

As it turns out, the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn brings not only many graphic improvements, but also a important change to the logo, which has been aligned to the style offered by Horizon Forbidden West on PS5, announced less than a month ago. As you can see in the image below, the character has not changed, but now between the "Horizon" and the subtitle "Zero Dawn" is present a horizontal line broken by the Roman numeral I, whereas Horizon Forbidden West presents the Roman numeral II. A small but substantial modification, which clearly clarifies the serial nature of the works of Guerrilla Games.

Before saying goodbye, remember that Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will be available for purchase on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) starting from from August 7 to the price of 49.99 euros.