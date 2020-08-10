Horizon Zero Dawn: how to access the Frozen Wilds dlc

Share it:

Horizon: Zero Dawn, has finally arrived on PC in the full version, abandoning its PS4 exclusivity and delighting many users, who have rewarded it with an excellent sales result. Follow us in this guide to find out how to access the dlc The Frozen Wilds.

Within the first and only expansion of the game, which introduces new main and secondary missions, a new game area, some dangerous new machines and numerous secondary activities, Aloy will go inside the territory of the tribe of the mysterious and lonely Banuk, to shed light on a mystery closely related to the main adventure.

You can start the DLC at any point in the game, as long as you have completed the prologue, especially after the mission A Seeker At The Doors; however, our advice is to at least wait until you have reached the level 30 with Aloy, as the enemies and machines you will encounter in the snowy Banuk territory are particularly dangerous, even on normal difficulty. Also, if you don't want to risk missing some interesting additional dialogue options during The Frozen Wilds, we recommend that you start the DLC adventure only after meeting Sylens' character during the mission. The Plague Of Faro.

How to enter the DLC area and start The Frozen Wilds

Whether you decide to finish the main adventure before starting the DLC, or you prefer to try to explore it before the end of Aloy's journey, the way to access the new snow-covered area of ​​the Gash is always the same. Search on the map i three blue exclamation marks, which will appear only after completing the prologue, which represent the three alternative points to start the quest that will lead you to the icy lands of The Frozen Wilds:

Talk to the young noble Rhavid , located not far from Meridiana, to the north, which should have participated in a hunting competition in the Banuk territory, before it was known about the invasion of new and ferocious machines. After the dialogue, he will show you the position of the mountain pass that will allow you to access the Gap and start the new adventure.

, located not far from Meridiana, to the north, which should have participated in a hunting competition in the Banuk territory, before it was known about the invasion of new and ferocious machines. After the dialogue, he will show you the position of the mountain pass that will allow you to access the Gap and start the new adventure. Talk to the merchant Othur to Torre Giorno, who will tell you that he is worried about the decision of the Banuk tribe to block the trade routes that cross the mountain pass to the north-east, due to the appearance of new and destructive machines.

to Torre Giorno, who will tell you that he is worried about the decision of the Banuk tribe to block the trade routes that cross the mountain pass to the north-east, due to the appearance of new and destructive machines. The last option to reach the Gap is to head directly to the pass mount that connects it with the rest of the map; here, near the Tumulus, you will have the opportunity to speak with Yariki, the woman chosen by the Banuk as emissary to the Carja court, who will warn you about the danger of the lands beyond the pass. After finishing the dialogue with her, just climb up following the blue lights to reach the area where The Frozen Wilds takes place.

We remind you that on our pages you can find the guide to find all the ancient vessels within the world of Horizon: Zero Dawn. Have you already read our tips for new players, strictly spoiler-free?