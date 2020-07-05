Horizon Zero Dawn: How long has the PC version been in development?

Share it:

This year Sony has decided to widen the audience of some of its flagship exclusives, Death Stranding is Horizon Zero Dawn, bringing them to PC. The two games, united by the Tenth Engine, will be published during this summer, the first on July 14th and the second on August 7th.

The launch date of Horizon Zero Dawn was announced a few days ago with a trailer that also outlined the main exclusive technical features. How long had Sony been planning to launch the Aloy adventure on PC? Analyzing the movements of the Steam database, a very curious user realized that, as easily imaginable, it was a well-planned operation and certainly not put in place within a couple of months. The debut of Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam servers it is in fact dated 29 August 2019, or almost a year before launch set for August 7, 2020 and long before the announcement made on March 10.

The development certainly started before that date, although it is really difficult to estimate the timing. The fact is that since August 29, 2019 the Horizon Zero Dawn files have been updated 262 times, and may undergo other changes in the coming weeks. Death Stranding was instead uploaded to Steam more than two months later, on November 5, 2019, but in the meantime it has undergone many more changes, 693 well. It is possible that Horizon Zero Dawn has reached the servers in a more advanced state of development.

A question now arises. There are other games Sony PlayStation hidden in the Steam database? Users have already started the "hunt".