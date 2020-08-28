Horizon Zero Dawn: here are the splendid statues of Aloy and the Stalker

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through their social channels, the guys from Guerrilla Games show on video the splendid statues of Prime 1 Studio dedicated to Aloy and the Stalker of Horizon Zero Dawn.

The collaboration between the Dutch subsidiary of PlayStation Studios and the Japanese company specialized in the creation of action figures with a videogame, cinematographic and comic theme will therefore give life to these two 1: 4 scale reinterpretations of the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and of one of the most important Machines.

Both collectible figurines are available for pre-order on the official Prime 1 portal at a price that reflects their quality and which, consequently, will be particularly high: the Aloy action figure is in fact offered at the price of $ 1,099, while for that of the Stalker you get to $ 1,199.

Before leaving you to the video above, we remind those who follow us that on the pages of Everyeye.it you can read our review of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC and access the section dedicated to news, multimedia contributions and in-depth articles on Horizon Forbidden West, the next chapter in Guerrilla’s sci-fi epic coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021.