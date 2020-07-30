Horizon Zero Dawn Forbidden West, from Utah to California: here are the US States present

Share it:

Following the announcement of the Horizon: Zero Dawn sequel, the community of fans had fun tracking down every possible reference to our world within the game Guerrilla Games.

From the first game sequences shown by trailers and video insights, it was particularly easy to associate real San Francisco places with Horizon: Forbidden West. Now, thanks to what reported by Official PlayStation Magazine, further confirmation arrives that the new journey of Aloy will lead the player from Utah to the shores of the Pacific Ocean. As a result, the areas that could be explored within the sequel could altogether correspond to the following US states:

Utah ;

; Nevada ;

; California;

This intriguing update has paved the way for much fan speculation, who have returned to look more closely at the announcement trailer for Horizon: Forbidden West. For example, the appearance of a holographic dragon in a sequence of the video it has brought some fans to hypothesize a pause of the protagonist in correspondence in the Chinatown of San Francisco, but now others suggest it may be Las Vegas, given the desert areas that are shown in the movie.

At the moment, however, it is only a matter of hypotheses, to find out the exact shape of the game map you just have to wait for further updates from Sony: in the meantime, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich preview of Horizon: Forbidden West.