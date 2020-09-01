Horizon Zero Dawn for PC: The new patch reintroduces snow deformation

Share it:

Guerrilla Games has released patch 1.03 for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn, a substantial update that resolves many technical problems encountered in recent weeks by the community.

The patch fixes a problem related to a excessive use of GPU resources that could crash the game, in addition to other technical issues related to the management of the AI, the correct recognition of the monitor and the size of the window. Also fixed the bugs related to the progression, moreover the deformation of the snow is reinserted.

The developers then fixed the 4K scaling bug that in some situations did not work properly, they improved the fps counter on the screen and solved some translation errors and bugs related to saves, profiles and validation of the same. On the Guerrilla website you will find the complete list of improvements of the 1.03 patch of Horizon Zero Dawn for PC.

A rather substantial update that demonstrates how the Dutch team has not abandoned the newborn PC version, having worked in the last three weeks for resolve player-reported issues, Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch 1.02 also fixed other bugs making the game more stable.