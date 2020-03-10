Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC is now official and has a release date

Share it:

It had been rumored and even filtered. However, until the official announcement has taken place, there were many who still doubted about the possibility that Horizon: Zero Dawn It will arrive on PC. Now, we can say that it is already completely official. Thus, the Guerrilla Games title – until now exclusive to PS4 – will become compatible next summer. Of course, on an exact date yet to be determined.

The announcement has come through Hermen Hulst, president of Sony Worldwide Studios and former director of the game developer. This is what he said in an entry for the PlayStation Blog: "Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn will arrive on PC this summer. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new directors of the studio very soon.".

As you can see, very brief statements about revealing all the details that have made this happen. What is clear is that it sets a precedent for Sony's policy regarding its exclusive games. However, Hulst wanted to make it clear that that does not mean that others follow the path of Horizon: "Launching a high-budget first-party game on PC does not necessarily mean that all games will now arrive on PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn fit perfectly in this particular situation.".

Somehow, Hulst's statements are aimed at explaining that this movement is a kind of strategy to show users that they don't have Sony consoles that it is worth having one: "I think it is important that we are open to new ideas on how to introduce more people to the PlayStation, and teach people what they may have been missing.".

What do you think? Will it be an isolated movement? Or do you think that the success of this version will determine if others follow the same path?

