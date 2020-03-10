Entertainment

Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC is now official and has a release date

March 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
It had been rumored and even filtered. However, until the official announcement has taken place, there were many who still doubted about the possibility that Horizon: Zero Dawn It will arrive on PC. Now, we can say that it is already completely official. Thus, the Guerrilla Games title – until now exclusive to PS4 – will become compatible next summer. Of course, on an exact date yet to be determined.

The announcement has come through Hermen Hulst, president of Sony Worldwide Studios and former director of the game developer. This is what he said in an entry for the PlayStation Blog: "Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn will arrive on PC this summer. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new directors of the studio very soon.".

As you can see, very brief statements about revealing all the details that have made this happen. What is clear is that it sets a precedent for Sony's policy regarding its exclusive games. However, Hulst wanted to make it clear that that does not mean that others follow the path of Horizon: "Launching a high-budget first-party game on PC does not necessarily mean that all games will now arrive on PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn fit perfectly in this particular situation.".

Horizon Zero Dawn represented an evolution for first-party studio Guerrilla Games. The studio known for Killzone shifted away from the first-person shooter genre to create a unique third-person action game set in an entirely new world dense with lore, characters, and rewarding hunting gameplay.Following its DLC expansion, The Frozen Wilds, Horizon has remained relatively dormant, though. But considering Aloy has since been positioned as one of Sony’s most sasaplandificant new first-party protagonists, the future of her world is brimming with potential. And for a completely new franchise, Horizon sold an impressive 10-plus million copies worldwide, received critical praise when it first launched, and demonstrated what Guerrilla could do in a brand new world.We’ve gotten bits and pieces of info suggesting a Horizon sequel is in the works, so it seems only a matter of when, not if, Horizon 2 is announced for PS5.

Somehow, Hulst's statements are aimed at explaining that this movement is a kind of strategy to show users that they don't have Sony consoles that it is worth having one: "I think it is important that we are open to new ideas on how to introduce more people to the PlayStation, and teach people what they may have been missing.".

What do you think? Will it be an isolated movement? Or do you think that the success of this version will determine if others follow the same path?

Source: PlayStation Blog

