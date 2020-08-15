Horizon Zero Dawn: first update on PC, here are all the news

Share it:

The first week of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC it was not the best and several users complained of more or less serious problems. Fortunately, the development team immediately got to work to fix these defects and in the course of the afternoon it published the first update on Steam and Epic Games Store.

The patch in question aims to solve most of the problems encountered by players, among which we find:

Fixed crashes on startup caused by the Steam UI not initializing properly when launching the game's executable

Fixed an issue where Focus and other time slowdown related skills were not working properly for everyone

From now on, even players with nicknames containing special characters can successfully save and take screenshots in Photo Mode

Unfortunately Guerrilla has not yet completely solved other problems and, to be fair, has reported to its users the list of known issues and still to be solved with future updates:

Crash issues on startup, only partially fixed by patch 1.01

GPU-related temporary freezing issues

Problems with graphics options such as anisotropic filter, resolution and HDR

Performance issues with specific models of video cards

It also seems that the update published today implements an advanced version of the diagnostic tool already present in the game since launch and thanks to which the development team will be able to collect more precise data to speed up the publication times of an additional patch.

