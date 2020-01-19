Horizon Zero Dawn: Daniel Ahmad also seems to confirm the arrival on PC

Share it:

Yesterday evening Jason Schreier of Kotaku confirmed the arrival of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC: Schreier spoke with a source very close to the project, which would reiterate the next debut of the Guerrilla Games game on Windows.

These words followed two tweets by Daniel Ahmad (known as ZhugeEX on Twitter and ResetERA), analyst and insider among the most popular and always very attentive to the market moves of the big players. Ahmad's first message only reports the words "Horizon Zero Exclusivity" thus making one think of the end of the exclusive PlayStation 4, the second Tweet instead links an old petition asking for the arrival of the game on PC, signed by 50 people and then closed .

Ahmad's voice is certainly reliable and adds new confirmations to what is for now a simple corridor voice, albeit very credible thanks to the names involved that first spread the rumor. According to other rumors, Dreams will also arrive on PC, both titles may be available on Steam and Epic Games Store, we are in any case awaiting official communications.

And what do you think of the possible landing of Horizon and Dreams on the Windows platform?