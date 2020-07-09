Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on offer on Amazon at a special price

Share it:

You are thinking of recovering Horizon Zero Dawn waiting for Horizon Forbidden West, announced in June for PS5? In this case the Amazon offer may interest you but hurry up because it is available only for a limited period.

Experience the entire legendary journey of Aloy of the Nora and unravel the mysteries of a world dominated by deadly Machines. Outcast from her tribe, the young huntress fights to discover her past, reveal her destiny … and stop a lethal danger for the future of the whole world. Unleash devastating strategic attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world full of life and danger.

The dealer offers Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PlayStation Hits series) at a price of 17.99 euros, price valid for the physical version and not for the digital code to be redeemed. This package includes the full game and The Frozen Wilds DLC, the only expansion released for the Guerrilla game. Amazon's offer it is valid for a limited period and in any case while stocks last, so if you are interested take advantage of it before it is too late.