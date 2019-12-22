Horizon Zero Dawn becomes a comic: the basis for a sequel to the Sony exclusive on PS5?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During spring 2017, the team of Guerrilla Games brought Horizon Zero Dawn to the gaming market: now, Aloy's adventures are ready to debut on another medium.

A partnership between the software house and Titan Comics in fact, it will allow the heroine to enter the universe of comic fiction, thanks to a production entirely dedicated to IP. The series will start on the occasion of the Free Comic Book Day 2020, expected for the May 2 next year: a special number zero will be published for the occasion. Among the co-creators of the project we find Anne Toole, former writer for Horizon: Zero Dawn.

There synopsis shared by Titan Comics following the announcement attracted the attention of part of the gaming community, who wonders if the project cannot represent a clue about a future sequel to the Guerrilla PlayStation 4 game: "Talanah, Hunters Lodge's Sunhawk, struggles to find a purpose after that Aloy, your trusted friend, disappears. – reads – Qhen a mysterious new threat appears in the wild, she returns to her roots as a hunter to defeat her, only to find that a whole new species of mechanized killers undermines the area".

It is not the first time that speculations about the software house's activities have spread: some job advertisements had for example raised questions about a possible Horizon Zero Dawn 2 for PS5. So far, however, Guerrilla did not offer any confirmation regarding the identity of their new videogame projects.