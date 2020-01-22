Horizon Zero Dawn 2 would have multiplayer according to Guerrilla job offers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now that you are talking about the possibility that Horizon Zero Dawn (as well as other Sony games) can reach the PC, attention has been diverted a bit on the sequel to the magnificent Guerrilla Games title. Something that will change from the new leak that we come to share with you. Nothing more and nothing less than the possibility that it comes, basic, with online multiplayer mode.

The information has been discovered by Reddit users (us via Gamesradar). And it consists of a set of job listings that appear on the official Guerrilla website. More specifically, vacancies that as a whole seem to be focused on the need to find online multiplayer experts.

In fact, they are looking for staff to work "in systems such as matches, tournaments, clans and leaderboards.", which is quite specific. However, similar descriptions had already appeared in Guerrilla jobs in the past. Why is it important now? For the simple reason that this time they may not be referring to a possible new installment of the Killzone saga (which is what was rumored then).

The relationship with Horizon is most evident when the description of that job indicates that it is a job to work in a job. "epic open world game". In addition, they ensure that person will work to develop "Ranged weapons and melee, combat and transverse mechanics, player skills, damage and shock responses, camera, inventory and economic systems.".

Anyway, for the moment everything is speculation. More taking into account that some rumors have placed the possibility that Guerrilla is working on a new SOCOM game. In addition, it would be necessary to determine whether this project of job offers will be for the current generation, or if it is intended for PS5.

Sources: Gamesradar / Reddit