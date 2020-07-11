Horizon Raw Materials: the Zero Dawn and Forbidden West merchandising line is born

Share it:

After announcing the arrival of the Horizon Forbidden West merchandising line, Sony and Guerrilla Games formalize the launch of Horizon Raw Materials in collaboration with Insert Coin and other companies.

In addition to clothing line signed by Insert Coin, Horizon Raw Materials represents a real merchandising brand that connects with the sci-fi universe starring Aloy to give fans the opportunity to buy board games, themed jackets, music and comics dedicated to the science fiction series of Guerrilla.

Among the exclusive items created together with Insert Coin drawing inspiration from the atmospheres of Horizon Forbidden West and the previous chapter Zero Dawn, we mention the corduroy jacket "Aloy 2.0", the Cap and Brooch Set "Focus" and the short-sleeved striped T-shirt "Tremorzanna". Each item of clothing is produced in the United States but also provides for international shipping to Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe (exclusive Russia).

In the digital shop of the Horizon Raw Materials line there is also space for the board game of Horizon Zero Dawn, created by the English company Steamforged Games through a fundraising campaign launched on Kickstarter.