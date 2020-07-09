Horizon Forbidden West: the official Insert Coin merchandising is coming

Share it:

After letting us fly in the imagination with the in-depth analysis of Horizon Forbidden West's Sunwings Machines, Guerrilla Games announces on social media the launch of the official merchandising line in collaboration with Insert Coin.

The initiative in question, presumably, will take on the same contours as the Cuphead and Insert Coin clothing line to offer fans of the Sony sci-fi series the opportunity to enrich your wardrobe with sweatshirts, t-shirts, T-shirts and gadgets dedicated to Aloy and the post-apocalyptic universe of Horizon.

According to the information shared on Twitter by Insert Coin, the formalization of the new partnership with Guerrilla themed Horizon Forbidden West will take place on the day of Friday 10 July. While we're at it, let's take the opportunity to ideally rewind the tape of the latest announcements on thePS5 exclusive coming in 2021 to show you this video on the graphic evolution of the Tenth Engine according to Digital Foundry.

On the sidelines of the event on Sony's nextgen games of 11 June, the good Gabriele Carollo summed up all the emotions and surprises that accompanied the announcement of the new Guerrilla Games project to create this special on Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 .