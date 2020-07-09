Horizon Forbidden West: the Narrative Director has left Guerrilla

Share it:

Market movements at Guerrilla Games: John Gonzales, Narrative Director of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, left the Dutch studio to move to Spain to work with an unknown team involved in an AAA project.

Gonzalez had a leading role in the construction of the narrative sector of Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel, the Narrative Director is now at work on a mysterious title, an AAA game called "insanely ambitious" in the description of his new role on LinkedIn, but of which we know absolutely nothing.

On the other hand, Gonzalez's farewell could mean that work on Horizon Forbidden West are in a rather advanced stage, as Guerrilla no longer needs a figure like his after completing all the aspects related to the narration.

Horizon Forbidden West is still without a launch window, the game will not be released in 2020 as clarified by Guerrilla but we don't know if the team planned a publication in 2021 or for the following year. This year the studio is expected to resubmit Forbidden West, so we are waiting to find out more details on one of the most anticipated games for PlayStation 5.