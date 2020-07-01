Horizon Forbidden West: the graphic evolution of the Tenth Engine according to DF

Share it:

In their latest video analysis, the Digital Foundry guys have placed under their magnifying glass the gameplay scenes admired in the reveal trailer of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 to find out how the Guerrilla Games graphics engine has evolved.

Resuming the gameplay clips immortalized in the announcement video of the nextgen sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, the famous "gaming technicians" have focused on the numerous changes made by the Dutch developers to ferry their graphics engine, the Tenth Engine.

As rightly pointed out by DF in the video analysis you find at the beginning of the article, in the first trailer of Forbidden West there is a marked increase in the level of detail of the textures and meshes compared to the last project pushed by the Tenth Engine, or Death Stranding. Always in the announcement video of the new one sci-fi adventure of Aloy it is possible to observe noticeably more advanced lighting effects, more detailed settings (especially as regards the density of the foliage), decidedly sharper shadows and volmetrical effects which Digital Foundry defines as "absolutely extraordinary".

Before leaving you to the new DF deepening video, we refer you to this article and to the latest declarations of the Guerrilla summits to fix the release of Horizon Forbidden West in 2021 on PS5.