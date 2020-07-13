Horizon Forbidden West on PS5: the new clip shows the mighty Tremortusk

Share it:

After delving into the behavior of the Sunwing Machines, Guerrilla Games dedicates the new clip of Horizon Forbidden West to the skills and incredible war abilities of one of the most powerful Machines of the PS5 blockbuster, the Tremortusk.

The clip in question takes up the final part of the splendid reveal trailer for the PS5 sequel to Zero Dawn admired during the event organized by Sony on 11 June. To accompany this animation we find a card that helps us to become familiar with these giants of metal and silicon with a design inspired by the now extinct mammoth: "Partly fighting machines and partly self-propelled fortesses, the Tremortusk are formidable adversaries who launch into battle possessing almost indestructible armor and a series of hidden weapons".

Like all the other types of machines present in Guerrilla's exclusive PlayStation 5, the Tremortusk will populate the immense open world both in their "wild" and "trained" versions, thanks to the advanced Override capability acquired by the tribes of the future west coast of North America.

While we're at it, we remind you that Guerrilla and Insert Coin they launched the official Horizon Raw Materials merchandising line, with many clothing and gadgets dedicated to the adventures lived by Aloy in the sci-fi dimension of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West from 2021 on PS5.