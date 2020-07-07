Horizon Forbidden West on PS5: Guerrilla illustrates the behavior of the Sunwings Machines

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ideally following the images of the Horizon Forbidden West robot pterodactyls and the announcement video of the PS5 sequel by Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games focuses on the behavior of the Sunwings flying machines.

In the new intervention of Guerrilla on social media, the Dutch subsidiary of the PlayStation Studios invites us to deepen our knowledge of the Sunwings through a card that illustrates the character, the favorite activities and the moments of the day in which we will have the opportunity to meet them by exploring the sci-fi dimension of Forbidden West as Aloy.

According to the Guerrilla team, the Sunwings are Flying cars who make speed and agility their sharpest weapons. Every cybernetic creature in this class of Machines will use them Photovoltaic cells which cover the entire wing surface to store energy. The message that accompanies the splendid animated image of the Sunwings ends by stressing how "on the sunniest days it will be possible to see them hovering high in the air to collect as much sunlight as possible".

Guerrilla's final note therefore suggests that the Sunwings should not pose a threat to Aloy in the night game phases of Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 5. In daytime gameplay sessions, on the other hand, you will have to pay particular attention to the sky, especially on the sunniest days in operation, suppose, of the greater area covered by the view of these winged machines while recharging their batteries by flying at high altitude.