Horizon Forbidden West in a beautiful wallpaper: Guerrilla's homage!

The event dedicated to PlayStation 5 has lifted the curtain on the expected sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, on which many rumors had chased over the months leading up to the announcement.

The hopes of the public, also fomented by the reveal of a mysterious comic production set in the universe of the game Guerrilla Games, were finally met during the evening of Thursday 11 June. The show broadcast in streamin has in fact seen the presentation of the first trailer of Horizon: Forbidden West, a new videogame adventure that will feature Aloy.

The Sony show had offered no indication of the possible launch window, but, surprisingly, a public message was recently posted. Inside, Mathijs De JongeGame Director of the open world has announced that Guerrilla Games aims to make Horizon: Forbidden West available during the 2021. In the movie, new and intriguing details on what will be the features of Horizon: Forbidden West for PS5, with details related to game map is cars who will populate it.

To celebrate the announcement, Guerrilla Games has chosen to give the community a beautiful wallpaper theme Horizon: Forbidden West. The artwork, which you can view at the bottom of this news, is available both in desktop format and in format suitable for mobile devices. To proceed with the download, simply use the links in the dedicated Tweet published by Guerrilla Games: always at the bottom, you can also find the twitter.