Horizon Forbidden West: here is the complete key art of the PS5 blockbuster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

By sharing Mathijs De Jonge's video with the new details on Horizon Forbidden West on social networks, the curators of the official PlayStation Twitter profile publish the magnificent key art of the sequel to Zero Dawn on PS5.

Those who follow us will already know that the artwork in question has appeared fleetingly online in recent days, but in a partial version. The key art diffused by the Dutch software house linked to the PlayStation Studios instead shows the entire image in 4K resolutionthus allowing us to appreciate the details between the protagonist's equipment, the beauty of the post-apocalyptic settings and the exquisite workmanship of the polygonal models of the new machines.

There official key art starring Aloy then accompanies the splendid wallpaper of Horizon Forbidden West packaged by the digital artists of Guerrilla to help us deceive the wait for the release of this highly anticipated project, destined to arrive on PlayStation 5 during 2021.

Hoping to return as soon as possible to immerse ourselves in this atmosphere exclusive nextgen, we refer you to our special on Horizon Forbidden West and to the video that revealed the PS5 sequel to Zero Dawn during the event of 11 June.