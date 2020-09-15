Horizon Forbidden West: From Tequila Works comes a new character animator

The development of Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 continues fast, which has been at the top of the wish list of all players intent on buying Sony’s next generation console since it was announced last June.

There’s still a long time left to launch, fixed in the course of 2021, and Guerrilla Games continues to take on new personalities who can help out during the making. The Dutch team will welcome next month Fede Romero, a Spanish animator who cut his teeth in software houses such as Genera Games, Hampa Studio and MercurySteam (the creators of Castlevania Lords of Shadow and Raiders of the Broken Planet) before joining Tequila Works, where as Senior Character Animator he worked on Gylt, a Google Stadia exclusive. It was he himself, a few hours ago, to announce that in October a new adventure will begin in Guerrilla Games, where he will be engaged in the creation of Horizon Forbidden West character animations.

We don’t know which characters he’ll be working on but given the scale of Guerrilla Games’ production, we’re sure he’ll have a lot to do. Horizon Foridden West is a direct sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy’s first adventure. The game is scheduled for 2021 exclusively on PlayStation 5. Who knows if it will return to show itself tomorrow at the expected PS5 showcase in September …