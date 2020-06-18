Horizon Forbidden West confirmed for 2021: new details on the PS5 game

Share it:

Following the reveal of Aloy's new adventure, Mathijs De Jonge, Game Director of the sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn, offers further details on the game coming to PlayStation 5.

Through the video that you can find at the beginning of this news, the development manager of Horizon: Forbidden West at the studios of Guerrilla Games confirms that the open world kicks off in the distant future, in which the player will return to play the role of the heroine of the first chapter. In this new epic action RPG, Aloy is preparing to discover secrets and mysteries that will change his life forever.

The lands of the "Forbbidden West", reveals the Director, will lead the players until coasts of the Pacific Ocean, in a vibrant world that the team aims to make rich of details thanks to the hardware of PlayStation 5. Thanks to the power of theSSD, you can count on a great speed in moving from one end of the map to the other, which will be a little bigger than that of Horizon: Zero Dawn. The world will also be populated by "dozens of new machines ", with the danger that lurks at every corner. Among the latter, we also find a mighty mechanical mammoth, with imposing dimensions. Also present at the appeal new tribessome of them peaceful, some hostile. The biosphere of the western wastes is collapsing and Aloy will have to intervene to save these new lands: the mystery will be the heart of the experience and the team for now doesn't want to reveal too many details about the plot.

In closing, the Director of Guerrilla Games also confirmed that the title will come up PlayStation 5 during 2021. For further details, on the pages of Everyeye you will find the preview of Horizon Forbidden West created by our Gabriele Carollo.